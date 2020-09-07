Family of gran and granddaughter allegedly raped by neighbour vent their anger at yet another court delay

Durban - The family of a 51-year-old Chesterville woman and her seven-year-old granddaughter who were allegedly raped in their home left the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday frustrated and disappointed after yet another delay. A relative of the woman who was at court spoke to the Daily News. He said the family were unhappy with the court proceedings which they were not present to witness. "We were told when we arrived that the matter was adjourned to November. This happened at 8.30am apparently. Firstly the courtroom was changed and we did not know. We went to courtroom eight to find that it was empty. When we found the right courtroom the prosecutor told us the matter was adjourned for interviews or statements from the victims. The last time it was adjourned for similar reasons in July," he said. He said on the day of the incident they were taken to the police station for statements.

"I don't understand what's stopping the case from going ahead, and what's missing," he asked.

It is alleged that the 30-year-old barged into the Chesterville home where the grandmother lived with her two grandchildren aged seven and 12.

He is known to the family.

He allegedly pulled out a knife, threatened the old lady, put her in the bedroom and raped her.

He then allegedly took the 7- year-old into the toilet where he also raped her.

The 12-year-old managed to escape through a window and went for help.

He allegedly went home, packed his bags and fled the area.

It was through social media that the man was found after fleeing.

The father of the little girl said when the matter was last in court the prosecutor said he would be contacted to bring the two victims for interviews.

"I waited for that call but it never came. I phoned the prosecutor myself asking what’s going on and that's when I was told to bring the two for interviews on September 3, which I did. I don't understand what the problem is. Even the social workers they assigned to us (are problematic) as we have to chase after them and phone them. My child has had two counselling sessions but gogo (granny) has had none till this day," said the frustrated father.

He said he believed the adjournment had been something pre arranged as the accused name was not on the court roll.

"If they knew it was going to be a quick adjournment why not tell us. We took time off work to be here, we used money to get here but we came here today for nothing".

In July the 30-year-old man charged with the rapes made an about turn in court.

The first two times that he appeared in court he had indicated that he would plead guilty to the allegations levelled against him.

However this changed saying he intended on pleading not guilty to the two rapes and breaking in with the intent to rape.

Daily News