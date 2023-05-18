Family of man who was found dead in river living in fear

Durban — The family of a 66-year-old man who was found dead in the Umvoti River are living in fear. The daughter of the deceased, Samkelisiwe Ntanzi, said they were scared after her father was found dead and no longer felt safe.

According to Ntanzi, her father, Phumakwakhe Shongani Ntanzi, was found dead in the Umvoti River in the Dakadaka area on Saturday, after being reported missing last week. “We were very shocked and sad to learn that our father was found dead in the river. At the moment we are really scared, we fear for our safety because the perpetrator is still out there and we don’t know who that person is. It might be someone who knows us who just wants to hurt our family, and now we really don’t feel safe. We are worried that this person might come after us as well,” said Ntanzi. She added that the family was still confused as to who would want to kill her father since he was a very peaceful man who loved jokes, and in the area he had no enemies.

She said her father disappeared last week after informing the family that he was visiting relatives around the area. However, he did not come back. The KZN SAPS spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said an inquest docket was opened at Glendale police station. “Police have opened an inquest docket for investigation after the decomposing body of a 66-year-old man was recovered at Umvoti River, Dakadaka area. The body was identified by a family member and it is suspected that he drowned,” he said.