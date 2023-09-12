Family of murdered mom and toddler in ‘unspeakable pain’

Durban — Police in KwaZulu-Natal are investigating three counts of murder and one of attempted murder following a shooting in Northdale, Pietermaritzburg, on Saturday. It is alleged that a security officer shot four people including his two children. He then shot himself in an apparent attempt to commit suicide.

Both Purity Mkhize, 28, and her child Lisakhanya Mkhize, 3, were fatally wounded, while her second child Yongama Qhawekazi, 2, whose lung was damaged during the shooting, is recovering in hospital. After shooting his family, the suspect proceeded to the neighbour’s house where he allegedly shot and killed a man he suspected of having an affair with the mother of his children. The neighbour died on his way to hospital. Purity Mkhize who was shot and killed by the father of her kids Picture: Supplied Purity’s sister, Londiwe Mbongwa, said the family was in unspeakable pain.

“We always knew that he was a violent person but never imagined him committing such brutality. Purity was shot first in the chest and that’s when her 9-year-old ran to the main house to report what was happening,” she said. Mbongwa revealed that the accused shot his own children but left the 9-year-old who was not his biological son. Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said the accused was under police guard in hospital. The deceased was working at a chemist in the Pietermaritzburg CBD.

The sister said they would never forgive the suspect who had even killed someone who had no business in their affairs. “Now we are tasked with conducting peace talks with the neighbour’s family for the loss of their son, who had his own life ahead of him,” said Mbongwa. The neighbour had a partner with whom he had two children, one is in Grade 11 and the other is a year-old.