Family of murdered MUT lecturer devastated

Durban — The family of Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) lecturer, Shan Dwarika, is devastated after his body was found in Inanda on Saturday following a week-long search. Dwarika was abducted last week Sunday. In CCTV footage circulated on social media, he was seen being forced into the back seat of his black Honda by three suspected kidnappers.

Dwarika’s son Prasheen Rajbansi said his untimely passing came as a shock. “We are robbed of having him with us. His grandchildren are robbed of their grandfather and our mother is robbed of her husband’s love and care. “It is heart-wrenching for him to pass on in this manner. We cannot fathom why the perpetrators did not take what they wanted and release him.

“To them, they have killed a man, however, my dad was so much more.” Rajbansi added: “Our dad was more than just a man, he was a husband, father, grandfather, a dedicated educator and a man of God. He was always enriching those around him with spiritual and academic knowledge. He always strived to uplift those around him. He was a beautiful soul. We pray justice is served to the maximum so that another family may not undergo such a heart loss.” MUT Acting Vice-Chancellor and Principal, Professor Marcus Ramogale, said the university is saddened by Dwarika’s passing.

“He was truly a good man. Mr Dwarika dedicated his whole life to making an impact in the lives of historically disadvantaged communities. Having been with MUT for 26 years, driving to campus every day from Verulam and staying afterwards for consultations with his students who are the same age as his abductors. It is shameful that he had to be killed in this manner.” Prem Balram of Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) said that after Dwarika’s family reported him missing last Monday, the police and Rusa members followed several leads which resulted in a person of interest being arrested at an informal area in Sea Cow Lake on Wednesday. KZN SAPS spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said two suspects arrested in connection with the kidnapping of the 63-year-old man have now been charged with murder following the recovery of his body in the bushes near Mafuya Road in Inanda.

“The victim was last seen on May 28. He was reported missing and later charges of kidnapping and carjacking were registered. Intensive investigation led to the arrests of two suspects. On Saturday, his slain body was found.” A search for at least two more suspects believed to have also been involved in Dwarika’s kidnapping and subsequent murder is ongoing. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.