Family of pregnant woman who died in Kenville fire awaiting burial amid DNA result delays

Durban — The heart-wrenching journey of grief continues for the family of Nomthandazo Dawood, a 30-year-old pregnant woman who died in a fire that ripped through the Kenville informal settlement in Sea Cow Lake, Durban, on July 14. The blaze displaced over 300 residents, leaving more than 100 homes destroyed and families grappling with loss.

Three months later, Dawood’s family in Mbazwana, located within the uMkhanyakude District, are still awaiting the burial of their beloved family member. The delay has sent ripples of despair throughout the family, including her 13-year-old child. Thandah Nxumalo, Dawood’s sister, took to social media to express her frustrations regarding the protracted wait for the DNA test results necessary to secure a death certificate and proceed with her sister’s funeral. “This situation is emotionally and financially taxing,” Nxumalo said.

“My mother’s health is deteriorating, and my late sister’s child has even tried to take their own life due to the heartbreak.” The family was initially assured by the detective assigned to their case at the Greenwood police station that results would be forthcoming within two weeks. However, she claimed they learnt the DNA samples had not been sent to the laboratory. Only after persistent follow-ups did the family find out that the samples were finally sent for testing on August 1. “We are desperate for the DNA results so that we can proceed with her burial. Our calls often go unanswered.”

Nxumalo detailed how her frail mother was compelled to travel to Richards Bay for another DNA sample on October 10. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda revealed that the initial results were inconclusive, necessitating the collection and submission of additional DNA samples to forensic experts. “Police are awaiting the results,” said Netshiunda.

MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, expressed serious concern over the backlog of DNA test results affecting not only the Dawood family but others in similar situations across the province. “This matter has been discussed with the Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu, and we are optimistic that a long-term solution will be implemented,” he stated. eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said: “The displaced residents were relocated to a temporary shelter and provided with food hampers. Social workers and healthcare workers were on site to offer psychosocial support and healthcare services to the fire victims.”