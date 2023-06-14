Family of slain MUT lecturer left with unanswered questions

Durban – The son of slain Mangosuthu University of Technology electrical engineering lecturer, Prasheen Rajbansi said that the family is relieved that all of the suspects in connection with the kidnapping and murder of his father Shan Dwarika, 61, have been apprehended and the court is proceeding with the matter. This is after four out of five suspects that were arrested in connection with Dwarika’s murder abandoned their bail applications at the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Rajbansi said that although the suspects were arrested, the family is still far from getting closure that they need in order to move on. “It is still fresh for us to move on from this even though we have accepted that we will never get to see our father ever again, it will surely take some time to move on and forget that this ever happened. “We are satisfied with the work done by the police, seeing that all suspects have been arrested before they could even get the opportunity to flee the province.

“We hope that the law will play its part and justice will be served and the suspects will finally get what they deserve so that our hearts as family will be put at ease,” said Rajbansi. Sihle Mkhize, Siyabonga Maye, Kwanele Makhaye, Sandile Mkhize and Thobani Mhlongo appeared at the Durban magistrate's court in connection with the murder of Mangosuthu University of Technology electrical engineering lecturer Shan Dwarika, 61 on Tuesday. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo He said that the family is left with a lot of unanswered questions as to what was the motive behind Dwarika’s murder. “We hope to get all the answers some day so that we can finally be able to move on.

“We are pleased that we can see the progress and the police are taking the matter seriously. We hope that this does not happen to someone else,” said Rajbansi. The four of the five suspects, Sihle Mkhize, 25, Siyabonga Maye, 35, Kwanele Makhaye, 29 and Thobani Mhlongo, 23 are all facing charges of murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances and kidnapping, while the fifth suspect, Sandile Mkhize, 43, is charged with defeating and obstructing the ends of justice. The matter was postponed to June 20 for Sandile's bail application to be heard in court.