Family reeling after brother dies in same way as his twin

A family is still in shock after Bhekinkosi Phungula was allegedly robbed of his phone and stabbed during a robbery on Sunday in Inanda, north of Durban. Bhekinkosi died in hospital hours later. According to his brother Vuyani Phungula, the family was alerted by local teenagers that they saw Bhekinkosi lying in a pool of blood near a house in Inanda Newtown A.

Phungula said they have lost an important part of their family for a “lousy“ cellphone. Bhekinkosi had four children, including a six-month-old infant. “Apparently the perpetrators are boys from around the area. We have conveyed that information to the police. We are so angry for what they have done. They should have taken the cellphone and spared his life,” said Phungula. He said they are planning Bhekinkosi’s funeral for Saturday, while the criminals “are still roaming the streets freely”.

Phungula said this incident opened old wounds as the family is still healing from the death of Bhekinkosi’s twin, who was shot in the same manner in 2020. “We haven’t healed properly from that, and now his twin brother has died in the same way. He was such a humble gentleman who would not even hurt a fly,” said Phungula. He said the family want the police to leave no stone unturned to ensure justice for the brutal killing.

“We will work hand in hand with the police to make sure that these criminals face the full wrath of the law for this senseless killing they have committed,” he said. Bhekinkosi’s father was a veteran photographer, Abe Phungula, who worked for Independent Newspapers for over 15 years. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Inanda police are investigating a case of murder.