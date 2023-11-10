Durban — The Mazibuko family in Mount Moriah, north of Durban, are struggling to come to terms with the death of their son, Sizwe Mazibuko, 38, who was beaten to death by members of the community for allegedly raping his 10-year-old niece on Thursday last week. Mazibuko’s mother, Mavis Zondo, said she was still in pain after losing her son in such a “terrible way”. She said her son did not rape her granddaughter. She said he loved his niece and cared for her when his mother was not at home.

She said Mazibuko was killed like a dog while he did not commit the crime. Zondo said the results of tests that were done on her granddaughter at a public hospital showed that there were no signs her granddaughter had been raped. “I was not around when all of this happened, I was at church. I know my son would never rape my grandchild, he loved her and always took care of her. I was shocked when I came back from church to learn that my son has been beaten to death by the mob. I also asked my grandchild if it happened, and she said it never happened. “I am not okay and it will take a long time for me to accept this. I have lost the only son I had. I have so many questions about this incident. If something like this happens, why did they not report it to the police? They shouldn’t have taken matters into their own hands,” said Zondo.

Zondo, who was visibly shaken, said the family wanted those responsible to be brought to book. “We want everyone who was there when my son was killed to be arrested and jailed. We want justice and we want it immediately for closure. We have opened the case and are still awaiting the police update. We are also praying to our God to show us the way and give us strength in this difficult time,” said Zondo. A Community Policing Forum member (CPF), Sifiso Ngcobo, said the CPF had received a call to assist a man who was assaulted by angry community members.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the Phoenix police were investigating a case of murder. “Reports indicate that the deceased sustained multiple injuries and the motive for the killing is yet to be established.” WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.