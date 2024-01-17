Family seek closure and answers on deaths

Durban — The family of a man who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death before hanging himself is seeking answers as to what might have led to the murder-suicide. On Monday morning, the body of Ndumiso Khumalo, who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend, was found hanging from a log in his hut in KwaMbonambi in the King Cetshwayo Local Municipality.

Sources revealed that the body of the mother of his four children, Sinenhlanhla Mbokazi, 25 was found lying in a “pool of blood” with multiple stab wounds. Khumalo’s uncle, Dumsani Mkhwanazi, 31, who was still in shock, told the Daily News the family were confused and trying to understand what could have triggered their son to kill his girlfriend and take his own life. “Ndumiso has never been a heartless person. We are still shocked as to why he would do such a thing. I was at home when the incident happened, but didn’t hear any noise or arguments while I was sleeping in the main house.

“I don’t think we’ll ever find closure for what happened because my nephew didn’t even leave a letter telling us what could have caused the fight between him and his girlfriend. We were not even aware of tension between them,” he said. Mfolozi Local Municipality mayor Xolani Bhengu expressed “shock and disappointment” following the incident. He also said that another woman was murdered in the Bumbaneni Area in ward 8, kwesaKwaMthethwa.

“An occurrence like this is extremely unsettling and should be criticised. “We cannot allow such situations to occur in our community, we condemn this man’s awful behaviour, and as he also took his life, the fact that he will not face the necessary punishment for such a painful deed,” said Bhengu. He added that they have sleepless nights as a result of “such tragedies”, which have shaken the people in the area.

“In most cases, these incidences are done by individuals who are romantically involved with these individuals, who have a high level of trust in them. Thus this begs the question of who women should trust, if they are betrayed by those they trust and claim to love. “Last year, a woman from the Ngubane family in the Ntuthunga area was killed and left in the forest near a local tavern days after being reported missing,” said Bhengu. He said the municipality would ensure that family members received psychiatric treatment to overcome such a traumatic event.

Sources also revealed that at the scene, the family found a knife and screwdriver allegedly used to kill Mbokazi. KZN provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed the murder case of a woman "found dead with stab wounds", and a body of a man being found hanging in the same room.