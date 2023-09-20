Family seeks closure after woman reported missing is found dead with her throat slit

Durban — Family seek closure after woman’s body was found decomposed in a bush, her throat slit after being reported missing. It is alleged that Lindeni Ngubane, 29, from the Ntuthunga area, KwaMthethwa was last seen at a local tavern a week back. She was then found four days later murdered and dumped in the bush.

Lindeni’s uncle Pat Ngubane said: “As a family, we want to find closure. We want to know what happened to my nephew and why she was killed in a very gruesome manner.” Ngubane also revealed that they are still shocked and the most painful part is that she left her two young kids. Also, they are hopeful that justice will be served as the perpetrator has been arrested. Ngubane suspects that his niece was raped before she was killed and states that her upper body was beyond recognition.

“When we arrived on the scene her body was decomposed, throat slit, with maggot. We had challenged identifying her, there were signs that he was raped because her trousers’ zip pants were opened,” said Ngubane. He added that they had to call her sister who last saw her, she then confirmed that it was her through the clothes she was wearing. Pat also revealed that they will have the funeral on Tuesday because of the state of her body.

Ngubane emphasised that the arrested suspect is known in the area and shared a similar surname with the deceased. UMfolozi municipality mayor Xolani Bhengu has expressed worry over the municipality’s rising prevalence of crime against women and children. After visiting Ngubane’s family. “We are concerned about the continued killings of women in Mbonambi. This must be addressed, and we are certain that our criminal justice system will act swiftly to bring the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to book,” said Bhengu.

The KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said KwaMbonambi police have arrested a 22-year-old man for murder. “It is alleged that the body of a 29-year-old woman was found lying on the ground with bruises all over her body. The body was in the early stage of decomposition. The suspect made his first appearance on Tuesday before the Empangeni Magistrate’s Court,” said Gwala. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.