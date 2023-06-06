Family to open case against cops after new post-mortem results reveal son was shot not stabbed

Durban — The family of a KwaDukuza man whose body was recently exhumed have threatened to open a criminal case against the police and a doctor after receiving new post-mortem results of their son’s cause of death. The body of Sifundo Dlamini was exhumed last week and taken to Phoenix to be examined.

Sifundo’s uncle, Bonga Dlamini, said they were going to open a case against the police and the doctor, whose names are withheld, after the new post-mortem result. “We are definitely going to open the case against the two officers; the one who arrived on the scene, the one who was investigating the case and the doctor who approved the lies that our son was stabbed to death while he was shot. I will consult with my lawyer to guide me on this matter,” said Dlamini. According to Dlamini, he got a call from the KwaDukuza SAPS informing him that the post-mortem results say Sifundo was killed by one gunshot to the head and there were no stab wounds found. He said he was also told that the pictures and post-mortem results will be transferred to the new case’s detective officer.

On when they will open the case, Dlamini said he is still consulting his lawyer to guide him on the matter. The Daily News recently published an article about the Dlamini family in KwaDukuza who wanted to exhume their son’s body. This after the post-mortem results contradicted what they saw in his body, which is why they demanded a new post-mortem. It is alleged that Sifundo, who was 21 years old at the time of his death and a matric pupil at Etshelenkosi High School, went missing on March 26. His body was found in a KwaDukuza mortuary on April 6. According to the deceased's uncle, when they were cleansing his body before his burial, they only saw one gunshot wound to his head.

“There were no knife wounds. Yet the first post-mortem report said the deceased was stabbed with four wounds, which was not true.” Dlamini added that the court granted them permission to exhume Sifundo’s body. Previously, KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said KwaDukuza police station was investigating a case of murder that reportedly occurred on March 26, where it’s alleged that a man was fatally wounded and declared dead on the scene.