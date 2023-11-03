Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLDaily NewsNewsSportOpinionLifestyleMoneyConsumerTonightFeaturesBusinessMotoring
Independent Online | Dailynews
Search IOL
IOLDaily NewsNewsSportOpinionLifestyleMoneyConsumerTonightFeaturesBusinessMotoring
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, November 3, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

Fans back their favourite teams ahead of the quarter-finals

The Carling Black Label Knockout quarter-finals will be playing at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday. Picture: Brian Spurr

The Carling Black Label Knockout quarter-finals will be playing at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday. Picture: Brian Spurr

Published 3h ago

Share

Durban — Soccer fans expressed their opinions on who would win the Carling Black Label Knockout quarter-finals at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday. Richards Bay FC will take on Orlando Pirates at 3pm followed by the eThekwini Derby between AmaZulu FC and Lamontville Golden Arrows at 7pm.

Thokozani Thwala, who said he is a die-hard Mamelodi Sundowns fan, hoped that AmaZulu FC would win their game on Saturday.

Thokozani Thwala. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi

DJ Facebuk (Nkundleni) Zungu said as a man from KwaZulu, he is supporting Richards Bay FC.

“Richards Bay is at uMfolozi and I cannot support anything else other than it,” he said.

DJ Facebuk (Nkundleni) Zungu. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi

Msawenkosi Mhlongo said Golden Arrows were the champions who were going to win.

“They play good soccer,” said Mhlongo.

He said AmaZulu FC was still trying to build a team that has not reached the level of Golden Arrows.

Msawenkosi Mhlongo. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi

Ntshapha Mathemba said the only team that should win is AmaZulu FC.

“I love that club,” said Mathemba.

Ntshapa Mathemba. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi

Denzil Myburgh said he was from Pretoria and a Mamelodi Sundowns fan. He said in Durban his favourite club is AmaZulu and he wishes them the best.

“I know that they will win,” said Myburgh.

Denzil Myburgh. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi

Jeremy Christie said without a doubt the Pirates would win because they play good football and have been there for years.

Jeremy Christie. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi

Tickets will be sold at TicketPro outlets countrywide. The PSL said it would advise on ticket availability in due course.

• Double-header (Moses Mabhida Stadium) – R80 for full day access. No pass-out.

WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.

Daily News

Related Topics:

DurbanKwaZulu-NatalSoccer