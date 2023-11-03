Fans back their favourite teams ahead of the quarter-finals

Durban — Soccer fans expressed their opinions on who would win the Carling Black Label Knockout quarter-finals at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday. Richards Bay FC will take on Orlando Pirates at 3pm followed by the eThekwini Derby between AmaZulu FC and Lamontville Golden Arrows at 7pm. Thokozani Thwala, who said he is a die-hard Mamelodi Sundowns fan, hoped that AmaZulu FC would win their game on Saturday.

Thokozani Thwala. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi DJ Facebuk (Nkundleni) Zungu said as a man from KwaZulu, he is supporting Richards Bay FC. “Richards Bay is at uMfolozi and I cannot support anything else other than it,” he said. DJ Facebuk (Nkundleni) Zungu. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi Msawenkosi Mhlongo said Golden Arrows were the champions who were going to win.

“They play good soccer,” said Mhlongo. He said AmaZulu FC was still trying to build a team that has not reached the level of Golden Arrows. Msawenkosi Mhlongo. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi Ntshapha Mathemba said the only team that should win is AmaZulu FC.

“I love that club,” said Mathemba. Ntshapa Mathemba. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi Denzil Myburgh said he was from Pretoria and a Mamelodi Sundowns fan. He said in Durban his favourite club is AmaZulu and he wishes them the best. “I know that they will win,” said Myburgh.

Denzil Myburgh. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi Jeremy Christie said without a doubt the Pirates would win because they play good football and have been there for years. Jeremy Christie. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi Tickets will be sold at TicketPro outlets countrywide. The PSL said it would advise on ticket availability in due course. • Double-header (Moses Mabhida Stadium) – R80 for full day access. No pass-out.