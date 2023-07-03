Father, 28, accused of strangling son, 8

Durban — The matter against a 28-year-old father charged with the alleged murder of his 8-year-old son was adjourned to July for a decision on transfer to the Durban High Court by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). Siyabonga Innocent Shezi appeared on Friday in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court where the State indicated that while some aspects of the investigations were completed and filed, the photos of the scene were still outstanding.

“The matter was marked final for adjournments for purposes of investigations. Witness statements have been filed as well as section 205 results. The scene photo album is still outstanding and the indication is that it will be ready for collection on July 3. May the matter be adjourned for three weeks for a decision on transfer from the DPP,” she said. Section 205 evidence relates to cellphone evidence in the matter. Shezi, who abandoned his bail attempt, is alleged to have assaulted his son Sfundo Sibisi in the Shongweni area where he died in January.

He is also charged with the assault of the mother of his son, Nonhlanhla Sibisi. It is alleged that in December last year while assaulting Sibisi he threatened to kill her and their son. By January 25 the post-mortem report was filed and on that day Shezi abandoned his bail application. In court, it emerged that Shezi tendered in a confession and he had done a pointing-out, adding that the DPP was to deal with the matter.

In June the DPP indicated that Shezi was to be examined to ascertain his state of mind and he was taken to RK Khan Hospital for this purpose. Following his examination, an affidavit in this regard by Dr Sheroshnee Govender was filed. In it, the doctor found the accused was able to give an account of himself and was coherent and logical.

“He admits to auditory hallucinations at times. He also admits to severe headaches. He has no history of psychiatric admissions in the past. He denies substance abuse, his memory seems intact. The patient is, therefore, able to take instructions from the court and is directly set to stand trial.” Speaking outside court where some members of the community picketed, Sibisi said she wanted justice for her son. “My son would have turned nine years old on April 3 but he never got that chance. He was only a child. He was in grade 2 and was killed before he could go on to do his Grade 3 at Umthala Primary School in KwaNdengezi. We had been broken up for a long time before my son was killed.

"He had said before that he would kill me, his mother, our child, and his sister. I had not fathomed that this would happen. "I was at work that day and he phoned me telling me that he killed our child and I should go and look for our son in the bushes in the Shongweni Dam before his body is fed on by animals.