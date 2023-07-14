Father charged with daughter’s rape headed to trial court

Durban — The case against a man alleged to have raped and impregnated his 17-year-old daughter has been transferred to the trial court of the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court. The 38-year-old appeared in the district court on Friday where State Prosecutor Nomcebo Xulu said, after sending the docket to the Regional Court Prosecutor, the matter was ready to be transferred to the trial court.

The man remains behind bars unable to afford his bail which was set at R4000, he has made two attempts to have his bail reduced through applications that were made in July as well as April. However, on both occasions, his application was refused by the court. On the last occasion that he appeared in court it was indicated that his daughter had given birth and DNA samples had been taken from the infant and the State was awaiting the analysis.

And at the time the court, during the bail application, had heard from the investigating officer that the case was reported to the SAPS in January by a concerned member of the public who wished to remain anonymous. The investigating officer, Sergeant Balungile Mgobhozi, while on the stand at that time, had said that DNA would form part of her investigation adding that she was preparing to do a paternity test when the baby was born. She had further explained the dynamics of the case as she implored the court to deny the man bail saying that the victim did not seem to understand that what had been done to her allegedly by her father was wrong.