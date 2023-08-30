Father charged with family’s murder maintains innocence

Durban – Kista Chetty charged with five murders and six attempted murders, maintained under cross-examination on Tuesday that the fire that killed his family was an accident despite the conflicting versions of what happened told to the court. Chetty, 59, who has pleaded not guilty, is on trial in the Durban High Court charged with the 2021 murders of his wife, Elisha Naidoo, 39, his 13-year-old daughter Jadene, his 9-year-old son Jordan, 8-year-old daughter Aarav and his 3-year-old nephew Aldrin.

At the time of the incident, the family lived in a bedroom that they rented at a house in Kidstone Place in Phoenix. Chetty’s brother-in-law, Deon Naidoo, and others lived in the lounge of the same house. There were 12 people living in the house. “I was killing myself not them… I wanted to kill myself. I didn't know what to expect and what would happen… I didn’t know what was going to happen… I didn't expect it to happen that way… I was killing myself, it was an accident, I was killing myself, I love my family, I can't do that to my family,” Chetty told the court.

Chetty had previously told the court that he had taken the cap of the 5-litre container of petrol, poured petrol into it and emptied the contents of the cap on to the front of the shirt he was wearing. He said he then ignited his shirt from the bottom. His wife screamed that he was on fire and he quickly took his T-shirt off and threw it down, without realising it had landed on the 5-litre container. He testified that the fire started and moved quickly while his wife and his children stood on the other side of the bed which had caught alight.

He said he picked up the burning bed and screamed for them to get out. This was how he sustained burns on his hands and face, he added. The trial continues.