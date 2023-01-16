Father killed while trying to save toddler from getting run over by a car

Durban — A father lost his life when he tried to save his child from being run over by a car in Durban on Saturday. ALS Paramedics Medical Services spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said that a father was killed and his child left injured after an accident on Kenyon Howden Road in Montclair just after 12pm on Saturday afternoon.

Jamieson said that ALS paramedics arrived on the scene to find total devastation. “A father in his thirties has been killed after it is believed that he was attempting to save his child from being struck by a motor vehicle. Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the man on the scene, however, his injuries were too severe and he was declared deceased on the scene,” Jamieson said. “His child believed to be two years old sustained moderate injuries and was stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby Durban hospital for the further treatment that he required.”

Jamieson added that the events leading up to the accident are unknown, however, SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further. Police were approached for comment but had not commented by the time of publication. Meanwhile, last September, Medi Response responded to Thompson’s Bay, Ballito in KZN, following reports of a fatal drowning of a father who drowned while trying to save a child.

Medi Response spokesperson Paul Herbst said that upon the arrival of rescue crews, an individual was spotted floating in the ocean. “Rescue swimmers entered the water and managed to return to shore with the individual,” Herbst said. He said that it is reported a family had been taking photographs on the rocks when a wave washed a child into the surf. The man dived in after the child and managed to pass her to a relative. He then got into distress and was swept away.

