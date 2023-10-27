Father's trial still pending nine months after son's death

Durban — The start of the trial of a father accused of murdering his 8-year-old son will be clear only in December. Siyabonga Innocent Shezi, who murdered his son, Sfundo Sibisi, in January, made his first appearance in the Pinetown Regional Court on Tuesday, where the matter was adjourned to December 4.

The matter had been transferred from the district court, where Shezi abandoned his bail application, to the regional court, which is the trial court. The case was adjourned to December to give Shezi’s newly assigned Legal Aid lawyer time to consult with him and peruse statements. Shezi, 29, is alleged to have murdered his son in the Shongweni area, two months before his 9th birthday. He is then alleged to have phoned the boy’s mother, Nonhlanhla Sibisi, to tell her he had killed their child and that she should look for him in the bushes in the area before his body was eaten by animals.

He is also charged with assaulting Sibisi. It is alleged that in December last year, while assaulting Sibisi, he threatened to kill her and their son. On Thursday, Sibisi said it was disheartening that the matter was not already at the trial stage after nine months. “I get angry after every postponement because it seems like the process is dragging while I’m still hurting and have not healed from having my son taken away from me. I don’t think much will be done with the matter in December; the court will go on recess and I will spend my first Christmas without my son or justice being served.”

Sfundo Sibisi who was allegedly assaulted and killed by his father in the Shongweni area where he died in January, two months before his 9th birthday. Picture: Supplied Sibisi said more than ever she wished she could just move to another area to get away from people and things that reminded her of her son. “I don’t think I can bear Christmas around my family, seeing his cousins and friends dressed up, knowing that he too would be with them at this time. I’m emotional every time I have to face him (Shezi) in court. I look at his hands, thinking about how he used them, and all sorts of images play in my head,” she said. Sibisi said not only were the court proceedings taxing on her emotionally, but she was also financially burdened.

“I’ve never missed a court date. I rally those in the community to come to court with me for support, and I hire a taxi which is R650. Sometimes, when I do not have the money, I turn to social media, and knock on doors asking for money so the court can see the gallery packed to show that this case is of importance to many people. “Yet it’s taken nearly a year to edge to the trial stage, and there’s no guarantee that on December 4 the trial will start, and even it does it will not be concluded. All I want is justice so I can begin to heal,” she said. Sibisi made a plea to the National Prosecuting Authority asking for the matter to be finalised speedily, especially since the case was going back to court during the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children Campaign.