Durban — To unite the youth and promote entrepreneurship the annual DMC Festival is set to take place in Ground Number One Tennis Court, Newtown C at Inanda on Saturday. The DMC Festival is held annually and is organised by Phumlani Dlamini, the founder of the clothing brand DANKIEMDALI CLOTHING (PTY) LTD, established in 2016.

“The annual DMC Festival event is envisioned to celebrate and acknowledge different cultures in our rainbow nation. This event is a pioneer of social cohesion amongst the INK community, mainly Inanda, Ntuzuma, KwaMashu and surrounding areas. This event will primarily focus more on emerging artists and small businesses to showcase and promote products or services,” said Dlamini. He added that the annual DMC Festival aims to unite the youth, not only of the INK and surrounding communities but the whole of KZN. “We want to create a platform to share skills, and talents, and build relationships with businesses that share a common goal which will then create job opportunities for the youth in the INK community. We engage with media companies, performers, photographers and equipment and technical solutions companies,” said Dlamini.

DANKIEMDALI CLOTHING founder Phumlani Dlamini aims to unite youth through the DMC festival which will be held at Newtown C in Inanda on Saturday. Picture: Supplied Dlamini, the founder of Dankiemdali Clothing, a brand that celebrates South African heritage, recounted his journey. He shared that he once pursued soccer but later found himself entangled in gang activities during his youth. However, everything changed for the better when his son, Thabiso Dangisa, and daughter, Lilla Luthando Mbunga, were born. He also reflected on the profound impact of losing both his parents at the tender age of six, shaping him into the caring and accountable family man he is today. He expressed a deep desire to continually strive for the well-being of his two children and emphasized the importance of instilling similar values of responsibility in the youth of his community. “He has a vision to build a Loxion brand dedicated to fashion and event management, inspired by local brands in KwaZulu-Natal,” said Dlamini.