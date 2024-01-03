Festive fireworks aftermath leaves SPCA’s hands full

Durban — The Kloof and Highway SPCA says that between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day it admitted 19 dogs, 22 cats, and four birds, adding that during the same period its team was working hard at helping members of the public find their animals as well as dealing with sick and injured animals. “The Kloof and Highway SPCA are disappointed at the number of fireworks used over the New Year’s period with complete disregard for not only domestic animals but also for our precious wildlife. The end of 2023 was one of the loudest and saddest years with animals’ surroundings being turned into what resembled a war zone with the continuous loud bangs leading up to as well as after 31 December 2023,” said the SPCA’s Brigitte Ferguson.

She said over December the Kloof and Highway SPCA reception admitted 750 animals, which is an average of 24 animals per day. “If you are missing a pet, we ask that you contact your local SPCA as soon as possible to help relieve the high volume of animals as well as ensure missing pets and their owners are happily reunited. If you have found a pet, we also ask that you contact your local SPCA and do a found report with them as many people do not have access to social media or community WhatsApp groups and check their local SPCA for their missing pet and would never know how to locate their beloved pet if it is not reported by the founder.” Ferguson said although they were disappointed by the start of 2024, they were positive that this would be a year of change and they would continue to stand for their cause, which is preventing cruelty to animals.

“We can only do this with your support! We would like to thank all the kind people who stopped to pick up frightened animals and bring them to safety and we would also like to thank our community for their unwavering support during this difficult time.” If you would like to know how you can help the Kloof and Highway SPCA, please email [email protected] WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.