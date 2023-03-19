Film and Publication Board destroys 15 425 non-compliant discs to the value of R5 024 000 in Durban

Durban — The Film and Publication Board (FPB), the SAPS and Durban metro police service destroyed 15 425 non-compliant discs to the value of R5 024 000 in Durban recently. On Friday FPB reported that together with SAPS and the metro police conducted a successful destruction at Oricol in Durban.

“A total number of 15 425 non-compliant discs were found, at the value of R5 024 000, some of which are extremely pornographic in nature and therefore harmful to the children as defined in the Act,” the FPB said. It also said that this is evidence from the raids that were conducted in and around the Durban area. A total of 15 425 non-compliant discs at the value of R5 024 000 were destroyed. Picture: Film and Publication Board/Facebook A day before the destruction, the FPB said that the Films and Publications Act 65 of 1996, as amended, prohibits the distribution of unclassified content. The impact of illegal distribution of DVDs and CDs negatively impacts the industry, as well as the economy of the country. Stop distributing unclassified content.

Meanwhile, last month, the FPB reported that alongside the SAPS and the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa conducted a successful raid in Gqeberha on February 9. “A total number of 1 537 illegally distributed and unclassified DVDs and CDs were found, at the value of R231 100. One suspect was arrested on accounts of distributing materials without registering with the FPB and distributing unclassified materials, some of which are extremely pornographic in nature and therefore harmful to the children as defined in the Act,” the FPB said. A total number of 1 537 illegally distributed and unclassified DVDs and CDs were found at the value of R231 100 in Gqeberha. Picture: Film and Publication Board/Facebook In one of its posters, the FPB called for people to stop distributing illegal and unclassified DVDs and CDs.

It read that according to prohibitions, offences and penalties of distributing unclassified content: Any person who knowingly broadcasts, distributes, exhibits in public, offers for sale or hire or advertises for exhibition, unclassified content, shall be guilty of an offence and liable, upon conviction, to a fine not exceeding R500 000 or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years or to both and such imprisonment.