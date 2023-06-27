Film productions set to boost tourism in KZN

Durban — The impending merger between Tourism KwaZulu-Natal and the KZN Film Commission will help to boost tourism and the film sector in the province. Nhlanhla Khumalo, the acting CEO of TKZN, said areas of tourism interest to be used for film production had been identified. He said they had also started to work with the Film Commission while awaiting the finalisation of the bill for the merger.

“It is now at the door of the provincial legislature and the executive council will have to look into it and endorse it, it will go for approval and then become an act,” said Khumalo. Already, some programmes were being run jointly with the Film Commission. Khumalo said they were also working together in terms of human resources, adding that, “the only thing that is outstanding is the Act. Khumalo said there was interest from artists and film producers who wanted to work with TKZN and the Film Commission.

He said the biggest attractions were in the northern part of the province – the iSimangaliso World Heritage Site and Hluhluwe Imfolozi Game Reserve. “These areas are not so cold as the weather is warm. We also have the Drakensberg which has many adventure activities. If you go towards coastal areas like Kosi Bay, down to Sodwana Bay the sea is warm and people are still participating in water activities.” Khumalo said 480 000 domestic visitors and 60 000 international visitors were expected in the province between the months of June and July.

TKZN board chairperson, Sthembiso Madlala said tourism was an area of positivity in the country mired in problems and negative news. “The good thing about this sector is that it does not only bring good news but creates job opportunities and develops the country’s economy.” The Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs HOD, Fikiswa Pupuma, said they would continue to work closely with their private stakeholders, the police and communities to ensure that the province is a safe destination.