Final boost for academics who will be competing in Denmark

Durban — Academics and delegates were given a reality check on what to expect before jetting off to Denmark at the creative workshop held at the ICC in Durban, where they had to pitch their ideas to the panellist for judgements. On July 27, Nkosikhona Mbhele, Hlengiwe Ngubane, Zime Nxumalo, Londiwe Zikhona Ngomane, Sinovuyo Kraai and Siyasanda Xaba from DUT, Snethemba Zungu Mcebo Mathenjwa from UKZN and Hloniphani Ngcobo from Varsity College will attend the 2023 Next Generation City Action Conference in Denmark to share their innovative ideas.

One of the panellists, Dr Mayashree Chinsamy, from the Indigenous Knowledge Systems department at UKZN, said: “You can tell that they have put a lot of effort into understanding the concept of their ideas. This workshop is very useful in terms of bolstering their abilities, competencies and making them more aware of what they should expect from the competition. This is very encouraging.” Members of the panel during the creative workshop, Dr Mayashree Chinsamy, from Indigenous knowledge Systems Department in UKZN, Dr Zodwa Linda from department of health at UniZulu, Dr Nokubonga Buthelezi Sociologist from UKZN and Dr Khosi Nyawo health specialist. Photo Supplied. One of the candidates, Londiwe Ngomane, said the creative workshop gave them huge lessons. “They made us realise that we were looking at a solution in a very technical manner, therefore we should humanise our solution. The panel also emphasised that we should note that in Denmark we won’t be pitching only for engineers, we must engage everyone. This is what we are going to work on. I am really glad that we had this workshop because it made us realise where we can improve,” she said.

Sibongile Linda Ngcobo, the founder of a non-profit organisation, Ilambu Global Sustainable Initiatives and Development, who organised the creative workshop and mentored the candidates, said the aim was to fine-tune the candidates’ ideas and give them a taste of what to expect in Denmark. “As a mentor, I realised there is a need to create a supportive environment for these students to share their innovative ideas and get them ready to compete on a global level. I am very thankful to Phama Consulting, the panellist members for their constructive input and everyone who made this workshop a success. Judging from what I have seen, our candidates will make it in Denmark,” Ngcobo said. The other panel members were Dr Zodwa Linda from the Department of Health at UniZulu, Dr Nokubonga Buthelezi, a sociologist from UKZN and Dr Khosi Nyawo, a health specialist.