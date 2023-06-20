Fire at notorious Glebelands Hostel affects more than 25 people

Durban — At least 25 people have been affected by a fire that broke out at the Glebelands hostel on Friday night.

“Our fire brigade responded to a call from Glebelands where they found the top floor of one of the blocks well alight, with fire coming through the windows. The fire brigade managed to get the fire under control and stopped further spread of fire to nearby flats. No people were reported dead, missing or injured,” she said.

Ubumbano Lwama Hostel chairperson Vusi Zweni said the fire was suspected to have been caused by load shedding, and more than 25 people were affected by it.

“We are suspecting that the load shedding caused the fire, because what we heard is that on Friday the electricity went off around 6pm, and when it came back at 8pm, the fire had started. Only blocks 48 and 47 caught fire, and it is reported that more than 25 people were affected by the fire,” he said.