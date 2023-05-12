Fire destroys 48 homes in Effingham informal settlement

Durban — The community of Effingham informal settlement was left stranded as the fire burnt 48 shacks with all their belongings, on Wednesday. One of the victims, Lucky Mgenge, who had been staying in this area since 2007, said all their belongings were burnt to ashes.

“The fire started at around 8 o'clock in the morning when the electricity came after the load shedding, and a lot of people were not around then as they had already gone to work. They could not save their shacks and belongings. We are left with nothing. I am only left with a boxing shorts, which I am wearing. “We really don't know what to do at the moment. We are stranded. We don't have a place to sleep, and we do not even have food to eat. We lost appliances, clothes, and children's books for school, including IDs. All those affected can't go to work. Even kids can't go to school,” said Mgenge. The eThekwini Municipality’s Head of Communications, Lindiwe Khuzwayo, said 48 homes were destroyed in Ward 34.

“The City was alerted of this fire that destroyed 48 homes in Ward 34. Our Disaster Management teams were on hand to assist. Gift of the Givers kindly supplied the affected residents with food hampers, mattresses, and blankets. A report has been circulated to other stakeholders for their intervention. Our Human Settlements has also been alerted to assist with building materials,” said Khuzwayo. Khuzwayo urged the residents to be careful, especially in winter months, which are notorious for such events when making use of open flames, as fires can easily be fanned out quickly, creating a catastrophe. One of the victims, Lucky Mgenge, who had been staying in this area since 2007, said all their belongings were burnt to ashes. Picture: Supplied The DA Effingham ward 34 councillor, Bobby Maharajh, responding to Daily News about plans to assist the victims, said they were awaiting the full report from Disaster Management on the way forward in assisting the victims.

“On Wednesday, early in the morning, I received a call about the fire. Before I went there, I called the fire department. By the time I got there, the fire department was already on the scene with police. So I couldn't get in, and I had to leave early for a meeting at Shell House in Durban”, said Maharajh. He also mentioned that this was not the first time this place encountered fire, adding that it was very common, not just in Effingham but in all informal settlements in Durban. Maharajh also said that on his way to the meeting, people were already trying to rebuild. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.