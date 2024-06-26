Firearm, ammunition and drugs seized during arrest of man allegedly dealing drugs behind SAPS training centre

Durban — A man is due in court soon after he was arrested with drugs and an unlicensed firearm and ammunition behind the Chatsworth SAPS training college inside an informal settlement. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said police in Chatsworth arrested a 31-year-old man for possession of drugs, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

“This follows an incident in which a man was caught with drugs and a firearm in Chatsworth on June 25,” Ngcobo said. She said the suspect will appear in Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court soon. According to information by PT Alarms and a success report seen by the “Daily News”, combined efforts to crack down on the drug trade in the Chatsworth area led to the arrest of one suspect. It also resulted in the recovery of an unlicensed firearm, ammunition and 600 heroin capsules. The arrest was carried out at an informal settlement behind the Chatsworth SAPS Training College, in the early hours of Tuesday.

During the arrest, an unlicensed firearm, ammunition and 600 heroin capsules were seized. Role players included the Durban Metro Police Drug Team, eThekwini District EITT, Crime Intelligence, Cheeky Security, Dew Force Security K9, Spectra Security, PT Alarms Durban ambassador, PT Alarms Chatsworth Tactical, KD Security, S J Security/POLSEC and Fidelity (SIU) Specialised Intervention Unit. Crime Intelligence received information that a man was dealing drugs behind the Chatsworth SAPS training college inside an informal settlement. Members of the Metro Police Drug Team together with SAPS eThekwini District EITT and other role players strategically observed the target.

“Further information was received that the target had just received a large amount of drugs during the evening (Monday),” the information read. Because of high foot traffic in the area, members were forced to carry out the plan of action during the early parts of the morning so they would be able to move into the informal settlement without being noticed. “They moved towards the target’s house where he was apprehended by surprise and caught with the unlicensed firearm in his possession as well as 600 green and white capsules of suspected heroin.”

Police seized one black CZ 83 firearm, 25 live ammunition and 600 green and white capsules of heroin. The operation to apprehend the suspect was carried out successfully with no casualties reported. The suspect was detained free of all visible injuries at Chatsworth SAPS. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.