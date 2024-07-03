Firearm reported stolen in Durban found on suspect in Johannesburg

Durban – The Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) has arrested a suspect in Gauteng and recovered a firearm stolen in KwaZulu-Natal. Gauteng police spokesperson Sergeant Roxanne Gibb said the AGU responded to a shooting incident along Molopo Street in Riverlea, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

During their investigation, Gibb said, the AGU officers noticed a male individual approaching the crime scene in a suspicious manner, leading them to search him. “Upon searching the individual, AGU members discovered a black 9mm 85 Luger pistol, without ammunition and magazine. “Further inquiry revealed that the firearm had been reported stolen in a Bellair case in Durban,” Gibb said.

She said the suspect was arrested and detained for the possession of an unlicensed firearm. “He was transported to the nearest police station for detention and will be appearing before the respective court later this week,” Gibb said. Reacting to the arrest, AGU commander Brigadier Maphoto said: “The Anti-Gang Unit’s swift response and vigilance in apprehending this suspect is a testament to their dedication in ensuring the safety of our community.

“We remain committed to removing illegal firearms from our streets and holding individuals involved in violent crimes accountable.” The police urged anyone with information related to this incident or any other criminal activity to come forward and assist in creating a safer community. Information can be provided anonymously through the confidential toll-free SAPS Crime Stop Hotline on 08600 10111. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, Free State police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said the Harrismith police leapt into action after two friends from Mthatha, in the Eastern Cape, who were on their way to Durban, were allegedly robbed in town.

On June 30, at about 3.50am, the two friends had decided to park their Audi in town and have a nap before hitting the road again. A few minutes after they had parked, they were allegedly surprised by armed men who robbed them. The suspects were driving a white VW Polo without registration plates. They were robbed of three cellphones, a car key and cash.

“The Harrismith detectives and Vispol members on duty acted swiftly, managed to spot the vehicle and arrested four suspects at Intabazwe, near Harrismith,” Mophiring said. The suspects appeared in the Harrismith Magistrate’s Court on Monday facing charges of armed robbery. However, the complainants withdrew the case in court on Monday, Mophiring said. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.