Firearms, ammunition and police uniform found during search and seizure operation in Durban

Durban — A man arrested with an array of firearms was remanded in custody following his court appearance on Friday. Mohammed Ebrahim Ismail was arrested on Thursday by Hawks officers from the Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit.

He was arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms in Westville, Durban. KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said officers were conducting a search and seizure operation at Ismail's home when they found firearms and ammunition. “During the search three 9mm pistols, one dashprod semi-automatic rifle, one .38 special revolver with serial number filed off and 240 live rounds of ammunition as well as nine magazines were found,” Mhlongo said.

“Police further seized a police uniform that was found in the house.” Hawks officers found three 9mm pistols, one dashprod semi-automatic rifle, one .38 special revolver with serial number filed off, 240 various live rounds of ammunition and nine various magazines. | Hawks/SAPS Mhlongo said Ismail failed to give a reasonable explanation about the seized firearms and police uniform. Ismail was arrested and charged.

Mhlongo said the seized firearms will be sent for ballistic testing to ascertain whether they had been used in the commission of any crime in the country. “He briefly appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Friday and was remanded in custody. The case was postponed to April 26 for a formal bail application,” Mhlongo said. KZN Hawks head, Major General (Dr) Lesetja Senona welcomed the arrest and seizure of unlicensed firearms.

One of the suspects was found in possession of three unlicensed firearms and various live rounds of ammunition. | Hawks/ SAPS Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, on Monday three men will appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court for a bail application. Last Sunday, Hawks officers from the Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit arrested Yasseen Essop, 35, Ryne Naidoo, 27, and Manuel Naidoo, 45, for attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearms in Phoenix. Mhlongo said that on February 12, the victim was travelling on Old North Coast Road with his 10-year-old son.

While stationary at the Broadlands traffic light, an unknown suspect alighted from a nearby vehicle and fired several shots towards the victims. The father sustained gunshot wounds and was airlifted to hospital. The 10-year-old was not injured. He said an attempted murder case was reported at Phoenix police station.

Mhlongo said Hawks members received information about the whereabouts of the suspect involved in the shooting and an operation was conducted last weekend. “During the operation, Essop and Ryen Naidoo were arrested. Their arrest led to the arrest of Manuel Naidoo who was found in possession of three unlicensed firearms and various live rounds of ammunition. “Two licensed firearms and live rounds of ammunition were also seized. The seized firearms will be sent for ballistic tests to ascertain if they were used in the commission of any crime in the country,” Mhlongo said.

“Essop and Ryne Naidoo were charged with two counts of attempted murder whereas Manuel Naidoo was charged for possession of unlicensed firearms at this stage. “They briefly appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Monday (April 15) and were remanded in custody. The case was postponed to April 22 for a bail application,” Mhlongo said. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.