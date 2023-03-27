First record of rare sighting of a seabird Bulwer’s petrel in KZN

Durban — An avian specialist consultant has revealed that the Bulwer’s petrel, a seabird that stranded on a beach, was the first record of the bird in KwaZulu-Natal. According to David Allan, avian specialist consultant, and previous curator of birds at the Durban Natural Science Museum, this record of a Bulwer’s petrel is a first from KwaZulu-Natal. There is apparently only one previous record of a sighting of a Bulwer’s petrel and that was from the east coast of southern Africa, off Maputo.

Ann Kunz of the South African Association for Marine Biological Research (Saambr) said the seabird was recently released out at sea after spending nine days in the care of the Saambr’s animal health staff. Kunz said that Erin Geldart of Coral Divers, Sodwana, found the petrel stranded on the beach after heavy rain and high winds the previous night. This record of a rare sighting Bulwer’s petrel is a first from KwaZulu-Natal. There is apparently only one previous record of a sighting of a Bulwer’s petrel on the east coast of southern Africa, off Maputo. Picture: South African Association for Marine Biological Research Adrian Pearton drove the rare visitor to Sarah Keyser who rehabilitates birds in Durban.

“The petrel appeared quite wind-blown and weak and was given fluids before being left to rest overnight. The next morning, after some well-deserved rest, she brought him through to Saambr, where we attended to him. He improved quickly and seemed to settle down well. He was given regular opportunities to swim and was treated with a course of antibiotics,” Kunz said. “His plumage appeared in a terrible condition. However, after consulting marine bird specialists, who assured us that this was normal moulting for this species, the decision was made to release him as soon as he was strong enough.” Kunz said the petrel was ringed by Garth Aiston prior to being taken three nautical miles offshore of Durban Harbour, courtesy of Point Yacht Club, and released.