Firwood Library temporarily closed for renovations, upgrades

Durban — The eThekwini Municipality has announced the temporary closure of the Firwood Library. In a brief statement, the municipality said: “The municipality informs the public that Firwood Library, situated at 97 Firwood Road in Redhill, will be temporarily closed for renovations and infrastructure upgrades from April 12 to June 30, 2023.”

The municipality urged the public to use alternative libraries while renovations are under way. Libraries close to Firwood include the Durban North Library, KwaMashu Library, Glen Ashley Library, and the Newlands East Library. Alternatively, the public can visit the Central Lending Library or the Prince Edward Library.

“The municipality apologises for any inconvenience caused.” For more information contact [email protected] or [email protected] Commenting on the announcement, John Matney asked about the Amanzimtoti library at the civic centre which has been closed for years.

“Funny thing is they installed all brand new aircons in the library right before they closed it.” In an unrelated incident, last month, the Daily News reported that the municipality has failed to maintain its recreational facilities in ward 51 in Phoenix. Phoenix Civic Movement leader Vivian Pillay said the Shastri Park library’s air conditioning had been dysfunctional for years, and the grass around the building had not been cut for months, making it a health hazard for senior citizens and pupils who used it daily.

In response, the municipality said the City was doing its best to cut grass in every corner of the city. In February, the Daily News reported that eThekwini municipal libraries have become targets for burglars in Chatsworth. EThekwini ward 70 councillor Tony Govender said it was a sad reality that the libraries were victims of theft as they aided the youth in the community.