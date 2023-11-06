Fitness: Summer body bootcamp a huge success

Durban — East Coast Radio (ECR) says its Summer Body Bootcamp with Clicks was a success as 350 fitness enthusiasts flocked to the event with enthusiasm, making the most of the perfect weather on Saturday morning at Chris Saunders Park in uMhlanga. The event brings together people who have a love for fitness and the outdoors. The station said the event marked a significant milestone, with their breakfast show broadcasting live from the venue. ECR’s marketing manager Tanya Davis said the excitement soared as Clicks hosted a series of engaging activities, featuring activations from The Body Shop and an outdoor massage studio, all of which were met with great interest.

EAST Coast Radio’s Stacey Norman exercising with attendees of the stations’ Summer Body Bootcamp which took place on Saturday. | Tumi Pakkies Independent Newspapers. “Participants were delighted with the array of activities, including those from Telkom and Mc Café. One of the standout highlights was the intense skipping rope competition, where participants showcased their remarkable jumping skills for a chance to win an impressive R5 000 in cash,” said Davis. Moreover, Davis said the best part was attendees being able to take something home as they received goodie bags filled with delightful fitness and beauty essentials. “Overall, the event was a testament to the team’s dedication, leaving everyone eagerly anticipating an even larger and more thrilling boot-camp edition in February 2024,” she said.

Furthermore, she said the instructors, sporting their branded attire, exuded fitness and engaged seamlessly with the attendees, setting the tone for an energetic and invigorating experience. The station’s Drive Show hosts entertained the crowd, with Stacey Norman on stage giving out amazing spot prizes, and J Sbu bringing all the beats from the deck. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.