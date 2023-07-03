Five areas affected as infrastructure repairs cause interruption of water supply from Northdene 3 water pump station

Durban — A number of areas supplied by five reservoirs from the Northdene 3 water pump station have an interruption of water supply due to emergency repairs to electrical infrastructure. That was according to the eThekwini Municipality, which said: “Residents are informed of the interruption of water supply from the Northdene 3 water pump station and its dependent reservoirs due to emergency repairs to electrical infrastructure.”

“The repairs are currently under way and are expected to be completed in the early hours of July 4.” “As a result, the pumping supply main from the Northdene water pump station and outlets of dependent reservoirs have been shut while repairs are under way. This is done to prevent reservoirs from running dry, which will prolong the recovery period when the repairs are complete,” the municipality said. Affected areas include:

· Chatsworth 4 Reservoir: Arena Park, Buffels Bosch, Chatsworth Town Centre, Crossmoor, Ehlanzeni, Klaarwater, Kwamgaga, Montford, Moorton, Risecliff, Welbedacht East and West, Westcliff and Woodhurst. · Shallcross Reservoir: Buffels Bosch, Burlington Heights, Savannah Park and Shallcross. · Klaarwater Reservoir: Crossmoor, Klaarwater, Savannah Park, Shallcross and St Wendolins Ridge.

· Washington Heights Reservoir: Mariannheights, Mariann Industrial Park, Nsiswakazi, Phumphele, Savannah Park, St Wendolins Ridge and Umshinini. · Intake Reservoir: Ezinyathini, Klaarwater, Luganda, Nagina, Nsiswakazi, Pineview, Regency Park and Sithundu Hill. The municipality said that water tankers had been dispatched to supply affected communities.

The municipality also apologised for any inconvenience caused. For more information regarding water supply, the public can call the toll-free number 080 311 1111 or use the eThekwini Water and Sanitation WhatsApp number: 073 1483 477. Alternatively, email: [email protected]