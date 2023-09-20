Five die in suspected drug turf war in Richards Bay

Durban — The killing of five people in Richards Bay on the North Coast of KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday could be a raging territorial war between druglords in the area. It is alleged that unknown men opened fire outside a retail supermarket, killing four people on the spot while a fifth person died on the way to hospital.

Police said a drug war could not be ruled out as the motive for the killing. A source in the area who spoke on condition of anonymity for safety reasons said some who were killed were car washers and there were suspicions that they were also involved in drugs. The source added that the motive could be a territorial war between druglords who are fighting for customers. “We do not yet know the motive because police are still investigating but by the looks of things and modus operandi, one can easily conclude that this was a drug-related shooting. We suspect that they were disguising themselves by washing cars while selling drugs,” said the source.

Thulani Rasta Nxumalo from Mzingazi village was one of the five people that were shot and killed in Richards Bay. Photo: Supplied One of the deceased was identified as Thulani Rasta Nxumalo from Mzingazi village outside Richards Bay. Speaking to the Daily News on Tuesday, his brother, Nkosinathi Nxumalo, said he believed his brother was killed by mistake because he had just alighted from the car he (Nkosinathi) was driving, telling him he wanted to see the driver of the bus that was being washed. “It was just five minutes after I had dropped him and I heard gunshots and I got to know that my brother was one of the people that were being shot at. He died by mistake,” said Nxumalo.

The other four were not yet identified but were believed to be from Eshowe. KZN Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed the shooting, adding that police have launched a manhunt. He said five suspects were believed to have been behind the shooting which took place in a shopping centre’s parking lot. Netshiunda said information at the police’s disposal indicated that four of the suspects alighted from a vehicle and opened fire at the victims. He said four victims were certified dead at the scene while the fifth one succumbed to gunshot injuries at a local clinic.

“The suspects reportedly fled from the scene of the crime in a Blue VW Polo. The motive for the shooting has not been established, although drug-related turf war could not be ruled out. “Police are appealing to anyone who might have information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Alternatively, they can tip-off the police anonymously through the MySAPS App,” said Netshiunda. uMhlathuze Local Municipality Mayor Xolani Ngwezi. Picture: Archives The incident was condemned by uMhlathuze Local Municipality mayor Xolani Ngwezi, who rushed to the scene after being informed about the shooting. The mayor said shootings like these have been prevalent in areas like Macekane but the situation had been calm as it had now moved to the central business district.

Ngwezi said the motive is not known, adding that once police apprehended suspects the public would be informed. He said the incident happened while the municipality was busy putting modern technology to help fight crime in the town. The province has seen a number of mass shootings recently with some taking place in uMlazi in a suspected drug-related incident. It is believed that the shootings were fuelled by territorial wars where drug lords compete for customers. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.