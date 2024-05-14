Durban — The Durban High Court sentenced a man to five life terms for the murder of his fiancée and the rapes of his biological daughter and stepdaughter. The 38-year-old man on the day of the murder in 2022 raped his biological daughter, who was 14, while he had already been molesting his stepdaughter from the age of 11 until she was 18 years old.

He pleaded guilty to the rapes of his daughters, now aged 16 and 20, but pleaded not guilty to the murder of his fiancée. He had also been convicted of trying to kill his biological daughter after raping her. On Monday, Acting Judge Kevin Gounden in addition to the life sentences handed the man five years for attempted murder and one year for assault. He ordered that the sentences run concurrently. In sentencing, Judge Gounden said that rape was not only rife but had reached pandemic proportions, with vulnerable women and children bearing the brunt of this scourge.

“One can only imagine what was going through the minds of these two innocent girls. They loved and trusted you as their dad. Your obsession with your stepdaughter caused an argument between you and the deceased and thereafter you decided to kill her. You assaulted her, injuring her very greatly. The cause of death in the post-mortem report is recorded as blunt force neck injury. After she died you pushed her body down a slope and covered her body – you did that to avoid detection, you ran away and disguised yourself as a woman to avoid further detection. You were supposed to protect her, but you decided to take her life away – her murder was premeditated.” Judge Gounden said that the minimum prescribed sentence for rape and murder was life, adding that the court could deviate from the prescribed sentence only if there were compelling circumstances to do so. He said the court needed to weigh mitigation factors against aggravation factors presented to the court after conviction in sentencing. The man’s defence in mitigation of sentence had asked that the court consider his time, over a year, already spent behind bars awaiting the finalisation of the trial.