Five puppies rescued after being stuck down a drain

Durban — Five puppies were rescued from a drain in the Pinetown area recently. The Specialised Tactical Accident Rescue Team’s (Start Rescue) control room received a call for assistance to help rescue five puppies that had become stuck in a drain in the Pinetown area on Friday.

“On arrival, the SPCA requested our assistance to retrieve the five puppies that were stuck approximately 30-40 metres inside the drain, with one side of the pipe being blocked with sand due to the manhole lid being missing,” Start Rescue said. “Our Start Rescue members quickly jumped into action with ropes, did an air monitoring to make sure it was a stormwater pipe and safe to enter, and then a member of the team went down into the drain to retrieve all puppies safely. They were then handed over to the SPCA members present.” Start Rescue thanked all its members and the SPCA involved in rescuing the puppies.

Start Rescue and the SPCA rescued five puppies that were stuck approximately 30-40 metres inside a drain. Picture: Start Rescue Earlier this week, the Kloof and Highway SPCA reported that field officers Doctor Mthombeni and Eric Simamane responded to reports of a crying dog stuck in a drain in the New Germany area. The dog had been trapped for a week. Once the drain the dog was heard crying from was located, the field officers established that the closest point to safely retrieve the dog was a connecting drain on the opposite side of the road which ran under the road and would be accessible by the field officers. The SPCA said that Mthombeni, who is well-known for fearlessly climbing up ladders, under houses and down drains, wasted no time getting into the dark and dirty drain calling for the dog with a bowl of food in one hand and a torch in the other as Simamane, calm and composed, waited at the exit to help lift the dog out of what was almost a 2-metre drop to the ground.