Five suspects arrested in connection with multiple murders in Nongoma

Durban — Five suspects arrested in connection with several murders related to faction fights in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal, are expected to appear in court on Monday. The suspects were also found in possession of firearms, two of which were stolen.

The suspects were arrested during an intelligence-driven operation in Nongoma on Friday afternoon, October 18. KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said five men suspected to be involved in territorial feuds between KwaMusi and Onyango villages which have led to several murders were arrested. Five suspects have been arrested in Nongoma in connection with multiple murders linked to faction fights. The suspects were found with firearms, including an R1 and an AK-47, during a police operation. | SAPS “Police officers, operating under Operation Vala Umgodi saturated both KwaMusi and Onyango villages and during the search, five suspects were arrested after they were found in possession of an R1 assault rifle, an AK 47 assault rifle, two shotguns and ammunition of various calibres of firearms and pieces of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) uniform,” Netshiunda said.

“Investigations proved that the R1 rifle belongs to the SANDF and it was not reported stolen. One shotgun was reported stolen in Olievenhoutbosch, Gauteng province in February 2018, whilst the other shotgun is licensed to another person who also did not report it as stolen.” Netshiunda said investigations were under way to locate the licensed owner and proper steps would be taken. He said the five suspects, aged between 18 and 38, are expected to appear in the Nongoma Magistrate’s Court on Monday, October 21.

Netshiunda also said that during the search, a 72-year-old woman was found to be in illegal possession of a pistol which belonged to her late husband. The woman decided to surrender the pistol to the state after the proper procedures she had to follow if she wanted to keep the firearm were explained to her. Meanwhile, on Monday, KZN Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi is expected to lead a provincial government delegation to mediate between Onyango villages, in Nongoma, to address and resolve the ongoing tensions that have claimed innocent lives. Buthelezi will also meet community members to promote dialogue and peace.

The Cogta department said the conflict has escalated and led to the killing of several innocent people in the area. The intervention, led by the Department of Community Safety and Liaison, aims to restore peace and stability in the region.