Fleeing suspects stab four people at Phoenix Plaza

Durban — Security guards, a cleaner and a bystander were stabbed by fleeing suspects at the Phoenix Plaza on Tuesday afternoon.
It is reported that private security company KZN VIP was alerted by several shop owners to a mass stabbing, requesting medical and security assistance.
KZN VIP, the police and several other security companies responded to the emergency. While the medics were busy treating two of the patients, the other two, who were security guards, were rushed to the hospital by private transportation.
According to KZN VIP, two security guards were escorting the suspicious men out of the plaza when they were stabbed. Two other people that tried to assist the injured security guards were also stabbed.
KZN VIP said an all-points bulletin (APB) was broadcast.
Son stabbed to death, father injured, 3 suspects arrested minutes after incident
KZN man jailed for life for stabbing his wife to death
Husband found guilty of killing wife by stabbing her 13 times to be sentenced
Two people stabbed with broken bottles following an altercation on KZN beach
Mom of matric pupil stabbed to death says son ‘was the calmest person ever’
One of its response unit members noticed the suspects running up JG Champion (Northern) Drive and called for backup. He saw the suspects jump into a vehicle.
KZN VIP said it was later revealed that the driver of the vehicle was an older brother of the suspects.
The suspects’ escape vehicle was stopped by the security company, and they were all taken to Phoenix police station and detained.
The suspects apparently started making racial allegations against a certain security officer, hoping that the police would sympathise and free them.
It is reported that bolt cutters and other tools used during house break-ins were found hidden under the seats of the vehicle the suspects arrived at the Plaza in.
Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said that on Tuesday, the Phoenix SAPS arrested three suspects between the ages of 21 and 25 charged with stabbing and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH).
“The suspects will appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court soon. It is alleged that the suspects assaulted and stabbed a 41-year-old man on December 20 at the Phoenix Plaza,” Ngcobo said.
Speaking to Independent Media about the stabbings, Phoenix Community Policing Forum spokesperson Dinesh Pillay said: “Unfortunately, I can’t comment on the incident because it occurred while I was out of town. This matter is now with the police.”
Daily News