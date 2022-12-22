Fleeing suspects stab four people at Phoenix Plaza

Durban — Security guards, a cleaner and a bystander were stabbed by fleeing suspects at the Phoenix Plaza on Tuesday afternoon. It is reported that private security company KZN VIP was alerted by several shop owners to a mass stabbing, requesting medical and security assistance.

KZN VIP, the police and several other security companies responded to the emergency. While the medics were busy treating two of the patients, the other two, who were security guards, were rushed to the hospital by private transportation. According to KZN VIP, two security guards were escorting the suspicious men out of the plaza when they were stabbed. Two other people that tried to assist the injured security guards were also stabbed. KZN VIP said an all-points bulletin (APB) was broadcast.

One of its response unit members noticed the suspects running up JG Champion (Northern) Drive and called for backup. He saw the suspects jump into a vehicle. KZN VIP said it was later revealed that the driver of the vehicle was an older brother of the suspects. The suspects' escape vehicle was stopped by the security company, and they were all taken to Phoenix police station and detained.

The suspects apparently started making racial allegations against a certain security officer, hoping that the police would sympathise and free them. It is reported that bolt cutters and other tools used during house break-ins were found hidden under the seats of the vehicle the suspects arrived at the Plaza in. Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said that on Tuesday, the Phoenix SAPS arrested three suspects between the ages of 21 and 25 charged with stabbing and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH).

