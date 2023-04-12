Flood-damaged bridge where young mom died to be reconstructed

Durban — Days after the flood-damaged Nhlungwane Bridge claimed a life in Ntuzuma, a new constructor has been announced and is due to start the construction process on Monday next week. This was announced on Tuesday by ward 54 councillor Themba Mngadi in a community meeting held close to where the accident happened.

Mngadi said Friday’s deadly incident was a wake-up call for leaders and the community to stand together and come up with a solution. “This is not the first time that an incident like this happened on this collapsed bridge, it is very unfortunate that a family ended up losing a loved one. “We will work hard to ensure that there are no repeat of incidents like this one, that is why I have appointed a new constructor who will begin the construction process as soon as possible,” said Mngadi.

He said the construction would also be a great opportunity to create job opportunities for unemployed community members. Ward 54 councillor Themba Mngadi addressing the community in Ntuzuma about his appointment of a new constructor that will work on the Nhlungwane Bridge next week Monday, this comes after a young lady lost unknowingly drove into the damaged bridge and lost her life Bongani Mbatha: African News Agency /ANA “We will ensure the recruitment process is fair and transparent, people do not have to worry about nepotism. “We will do our best to avoid any inconvenience, to ensure the process runs smoothly without interruptions.”

Mngadi said the damaged bridge was among the many problems faced by the community, which included the scarcity of water. “A week has passed after the Ntuzuma water pump burst, as a result, people depend on water tankers for water supply. “The biggest dilemma of all is that the water tankers are not enough, so not everyone ends up getting water, especially with children going back to school, this means they will have to go without,” said Mngadi.

A resident, Mbali Mthembu, said she hoped the announcement was not a hoax to raise false hope. “A lot of people have been coming here and making empty promises and that is a huge shame. We are happy to hear of the job opportunities that will come with the construction process and it would be fair that everyone gets a job, regardless of their gender.” Ward 54 councillor Themba Mngadi, with Sanco national chairperson Richard Mkhungo. Mngadi addressed the community in Ntuzuma about the appointment of a new constructor that will begin work on the Nhlungwane Bridge next week. This comes after a young woman lost her life after driving into the collapsed bridge: African News Agency /ANA SA National Civics Organisation Durban branch secretary Smiso Cele said the organisation did not oppose the appointment of the contractor. He said a lot of issues needed to be dealt with in the Ntuzuma area.

“A lot of damage was left by last year’s floods and already a year has passed but nothing is being done to resolve the damage. Most families are still looking for their missing loved ones that were washed away by the floods,” said Cele. He said there should be proper plans to work around all the issues so that everyone is well accommodated. eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Lindiwe Khuzwayo said an assessment of extensive damage to the Ntuzuma Pump Station 2 was under way to determine the work needed.