Flood of new political parties a concern

Durban — Political analysts have voiced their concerns about the emergence of new political parties getting support from eligible voters in their race towards the general election in 2024. This comes after another launch of the National Independent Congress of South Africa (Nicsa), which took place in Avoca Hills on Friday.

Political analyst and University of Zululand deputy vice-chancellor for institutional support Professor Sipho Seepe said the new baby in the political playing field Nicsa was likely going to be faced with difficulty garnering enough support by the time the national government elections happened next year. Seepe added that Nicsa was likely going to eat away at the minority ANC loyalist communities. Nelson Mandela University Professor of political science and international relations Bheki Mngomezulu said there were already too many political parties that would be contesting the oncoming elections.

Mngomezulu said the new parties would be faced with a daunting task of trying to source their support from the already disillusioned South African voters, most of whom do not want to vote anymore. Independent political analyst Thabani Khumalo said the bigger parties such as the ANC should be worried by the emergence of new political parties. Nicsa’s leader and president Narendh Ganesh said the new party has already registered with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), and was ready to contest the national and provincial elections in 2024.

He added that Nicsa will contest elections in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces at the moment. “Our primary mission is to help enforce change with regard to developments in the country that are impacting negatively on all South Africans. “Nicsa stands for a fair and equitable representation of all South Africans, especially minorities, a representation based on merit, real needs of the people and equal opportunities in its true sense, transforming South Africa into a country of productive and effective citizenry, benefiting all.

“Youth League’s Shadon Singh said that the youth should be the backbone of Nicsa,” Ganesh said. He said the necessity of change was the driving force behind the emergence of this new party. “There will be no racial bias in this new party, but all will be invited to join. We are concerned by youth apathy, therefore we hope to attract young people to become members of Nicsa across the country,” Singh stated.

Nicsa president and leader Narendh Ganesh said that the new party was open to all South Africans, across racial lines, and will be contesting national and provincial elections in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ANA Ganesh further said that they were concerned about the scourge of corruption, escalating load shedding, and the government’s repressive laws that mostly impact negatively on the minorities. “Nicsa is for all those who are disillusioned about the state of affairs in the governing of the country. We hope that this party will rise to the occasion, and address the governing party’s shortcomings. “Crime is on the increase, unemployment rampant, loads hedding which has resulted in shedding thousands of jobs, all this because of the failures of the government to administer the country properly.”

Ganesh blamed the government for unfair employment quotas which he said discriminated against those in minority. “South Africa has become more racially-divided than ever before. This country is no island, therefore it can’t be governed by those who see in it ‘a pot of gold’ only for themselves, their families and associates. “Women and youth will play a vital role in the new party, therefore we rely on them to join this party in large numbers.