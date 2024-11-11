Floyd Shivambu bags plum MK Party post as Willies Mchunu hits the ground running

Durban — The Jacob Zuma-led uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) is sharpening its focus as it gears up for the all-important 2026 local government elections, implementing bold internal changes to solidify its support base. In a significant announcement on Sunday, the MKP appointed Floyd Shivambu as the new secretary-general of the party, replacing Dr Sifiso Maseko, who tendered his resignation earlier in the week to return to his previous role in the Gauteng Department of Health.

The transition is seen as part of a political strategy to bolster the party’s campaign ahead of the crucial 2026 polls. In an official statement on Sunday, the MKP said: “The President (Zuma) has, in consultation with the MK Party national officials appointed Commander Nyiko Floyd Shivambu as the secretary-general of uMkhonto weSizwe, effective immediately.” This move not only signals a change in leadership but also illustrates the ongoing internal changes within the party since Shivambu’s defection from the EFF in August.

He initially joined the MKP as its national organiser before rapidly ascending to this new powerful role. In KwaZulu-Natal, the party continues to shift gears with Willies Mchunu, a former senior ANC veteran politician and recently appointed provincial convener of the MKP. Mchunu, the erstwhile premier of KZN, has hit the ground running since his recent appointment last week to his new role by his long-time ally and now leader of the MKP, former president Zuma.

During his visit to Chesterville on Saturday, Mchunu called on members to “shake off” divisive tendencies of factionalism and in-fighting that have plagued their previous party, the ANC. “Comrades, we need to be united to be able to win the elections, both local (2026) and national (2029). “My humble plea is that we unite as a family,” he urged. Mchunu's public engagement marked his first event as part of the MK Party.

He is leading a membership drive intending to widen the party’s footprint, which currently holds 37 seats in the KZN provincial legislature, which has 80 seats and 58 seats in the National Assembly, boasting 400 seats. In his address, Mchunu heaped praise on Zuma and the MKP leadership, lauding their efforts in creating a robust party that aims to tackle the pressing issues of poverty and unemployment facing South Africa. He reiterated the party's commitment to grassroots campaigning, saying, “We must all fight, comrades, to change the conditions of our country.

“It is only the uMkhonto weSizwe Party that has the ability to change these conditions. “We will do this by going out there and campaigning hard on the ground.” Mchunu is also the former deputy ANC chairperson in KZN.

As the MKP prepares for the upcoming local government elections, it remains to be seen whether these leadership changes yield any results by establishing the MKP as a formidable force in South African politics. Independent Political analyst Thobani Zikalala said the decision by the MKP to appoint Mchunu and Shivambu to their new roles would give the party some form of credibility.