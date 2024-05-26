Foot-and-mouth disease confirmed in two KwaZulu-Natal districts

Durban — The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD) has revealed that foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) has been confirmed in northern KZN. The department also said that effective control measures have been implemented to stop the spread of the disease.

Earlier this week, the DARD informed the public and farming communities of the resurgence of FMD within the Zululand and King Cetshwayo districts. MEC Super Zuma said although FMD was not fatal to livestock, it was severely crippling the provincial economy. Zuma said he had entrusted the newly launched Provincial Livestock Association Committee to work hand in hand with the department to ensure that all farmers belonging to livestock associations in all districts, including non-members, are vaccinating their livestock in order to successfully reduce the impact of FMD.

“As part of our foot soldiers, we are confident that the committee will mobilise our farmers and encourage them to heed the call to vaccinate. Vaccination is the only option to prevent economic repercussions. As it is, our farmers are unable to make a profit due to imposed restrictions but we will continue to work tirelessly to prevent a further spread,” Zuma said. The first positive case was reported in Vryheid, while the second was from an area near Empangeni. Veterinary services in Ulundi are investigating a possible third case. The department said the movement of diseased animals is the major cause of resurgence. When positive animals get in contact with healthy populations, transmission is inevitable. What has induced complications in the province are straying buffalo as they are the principal hosts of FMD. Since the report of the first case, the department has intensified vaccination programmes and implemented ongoing clinical and serological surveillance in the affected areas.

Explaining, the department said in both low- and high-risk areas, meetings have been held with traditional leadership, livestock associations, rural and commercial farmers in all three affected municipalities. Animal movement has also been heavily restricted. The department added that although some farmers continue to resist vaccinating their animals, between April 23 and May 15 veterinary services successfully completed the vaccination of more than 8 000 cattle in Vryheid. In Ulundi, 82% of vaccinations have been completed while the inconsistent vaccination turn-up rates in uMkhanyakude are causing minor delays.