Ford Ranger stolen in Port Shepstone intercepted in Durban

Durban — Two suspects were apprehended in Durban while travelling in a vehicle stolen in Port Shepstone last week. On Wednesday last week at 6.45pm, the Marshall Security Emergency Dispatch Centre received an alert from Tracker SA regarding a silver Ford Ranger reported stolen in the Port Shepstone area.

Managing director Tyron Powell said their Special Operations Team, in collaboration with the Durban North SAPS Crime Prevention Unit and Greenwood Park SAPS Trio Crimes Unit, swiftly responded. Powell said the teams strategically positioned themselves along the N2 to intercept the stolen vehicle. Two suspects travelling northbound on the N2 at high speed in a stolen Ford Ranger, without registration plates, were intercepted and apprehended in the Avoca Hills area. Picture: Marshall Security “Shortly after deploying, the teams spotted a vehicle matching the description of the stolen Ford Ranger travelling northbound on the N2 at high speed, notably without registration plates,” Powell said.

He said the operation reached a climax before the KwaMashu off-ramp in the Avoca Hills area where the vehicle was stopped. “Upon verification, it was confirmed that this was indeed the stolen vehicle from Port Shepstone,” Powell said. “The two suspects found in the vehicle were immediately apprehended.

“They were taken to Greenwood Park SAPS for further investigation and processing, marking another successful collaboration between our team and law enforcement agencies,” Powell said. Two suspects travelling northbound on the N2 at high speed in a stolen Ford Ranger, without registration plates, were intercepted and apprehended in the Avoca Hills area. Picture: Marshall Security KwaZulu-Natal police said they do not have a case of possession of a suspected stolen vehicle or a related matter opened at SAPS Greenwood Park. This month, Fidelity Services Group communications and marketing head Charnel Hattingh said criminals are opportunistic and are always looking for ways to get what they want.

She also said motorists should ensure their vehicles are locked when parked at shopping malls, schools, medical centres, businesses and so on. Hattingh said the growing use of a remote jamming device to block or jam the locking mechanism of motor vehicles has unfortunately become an everyday occurrence. She advised motorists to always check that the car is locked by testing the door and not assume that by pressing the remote locking your car is locked.