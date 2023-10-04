Foreign national nabbed with 117 packets of methcathinone

Durban — A suspect was arrested for drug possession and drug dealing in the Point area and stolen electronics were recovered by police in the city centre. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the Provincial Drugs and Firearms unit officers obtained yet another success when they arrested a foreign national for being in possession and dealing in drugs at Point on Tuesday.

“The suspect was found in possession of 117 packets of methcathinone worth an estimated street value of R18 000,” Netshiunda said. In recent media reports, an expert told the Daily News that a methcathinone bust was something for concern and law-enforcement agencies needed to keep it under their radar. Methcathinone is a new drug and it was quite difficult to determine if it was already on the street and whether it was for local consumption or shipment. Provincial Drugs and Firearms unit officers attained yet another success when they arrested a foreign national for being in possession and dealing in drugs at Point on Tuesday. | SAPS The Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime (GI-TOC) commodity report – A SYNTHETIC AGE: The Evolution of Methamphetamine Markets in Eastern and Southern Africa by Jason Eligh revealed that research indicates the production of MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine, commonly known as ecstasy) and methcathinone is also being carried out in clandestine laboratory facilities in South Africa, although these do not necessarily appear on the SAPS seizure list.

Methcathinone (‘cat’) powder. There are assertions by local dealers that the production of methcathinone (cat) powder is increasing in South Africa. It is easier to produce than meth, and there are no foreign supply chains against which a domestic producer would have to compete. Cat is a stimulant that retails for between R200 and R300 per gram, depending on where in the country it is purchased. Reports have indicated that some entrepreneurial Cape gangs have invested in the direct production of methcathinone – as well as MDMA – in small batch quantities to supply their own distribution channels. Netshiunda said while continuing with routine crime-prevention duties in the second incident, the team also recovered electronic items, including computers, CD drives and keyboards valued at approximately R20 000.

"The suspected stolen goods were found abandoned in the Durban CBD. "Investigations into how the goods ended up on the street and the possible suspects are under way," Netshiunda said.