Foreign spaza shop owners move money out of the country through cryptocurrency — Arise SA

Durban — The newly established political party, Arise SA, has accused foreign spaza shops owners of being involved in illicit financial trade. In a video clip on Tik Tok, party leader Mpho Dagada says the foreign spaza shop owners are moving money in and out of the country through cryptocurrency accounts without the knowledge of SARS or the SA Reserve Bank.

Dagada says the government does not know this and it is dangerous because the terrorists can send billions of rand through cryptocurrency and overthrow the government. Speaking to the Daily News on Monday, Dagad reiterated what he said on the clip, saying foreigners first send money to their friends’ bank accounts who are in South Africa then buy cryptocurrency and move it to their country of choice. The money they make through spaza shops is being moved out of the country through cryptocurrency syndicates and the government was not aware of that, he said.

“I have a full understanding of how they work, nobody else, no one else does. How do I have a full understanding? It is because I am a tech guy. “They steal money from other nations and get South Africans to open bank accounts and move money from crypto to our nation and when they are done they move them back to crypto. They get in and out and the government does not even know that they exist.” Dagada also said there is a syndicate operating at Oliver Tambo International Airport where foreigners leave through fire hydrants, adding that the government is aware of this.

Home Affairs is yet to respond and the response will be added once received. The 29-year-old Dagada is a former Fourth Industrial Revolution Commissioner in the Presidency. He left and founded his own party which he says represents the youth. He also wrote a book titled: “How I achieved millionaire status at the age of 21”. He is also in forex trader and is known as “Mr Bitcoin”.