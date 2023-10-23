Former Department of Transport employee in court for manipulating traffic system

Durban — A former Department of Transport employee is expected to appear in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Monday (today) for fraud and corruption. The suspect, aged 46, was arrested on Saturday by Hawks members from the Durban Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit.

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said the suspect was employed in the Melmoth office in KZN. “It is alleged that between 2016 and 2020, the suspect deliberately manipulated the department’s eNatis system by dumping outstanding licence fees to names or entities that do not exist. She allegedly received gratification from the public, and as a result, the department suffered a financial loss of R1 470 157.61,” Mhlongo said. He said that a fraud and corruption case was reported at Melmoth police station, and the case docket was allocated to the Hawks members for further investigation.

“She is expected to appear in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court today (Monday),” Mhlongo said. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, next month, a R19.7 million fraud and corruption case returns to court for the state to provide copies of all the evidence to the accused. Last month, the Hawks and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) issued a joint statement after the accused appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

Pragasen (Pettie) Naidoo, Yah-Wear Promotions CC (Naidoo’s company), Sharon Fiona Naidoo (Naidoo’s wife), Qinisile Roof and Hardware CC, Debi George (Naidoo’s sister), Kirsty McEwan, Rakesh Maharaj and Ashni Sookhari (Maharaj’s wife) appeared in court on September 21, 2023, on several charges of fraud and/or corruption (giving and receiving a benefit), and/or money laundering, and/or contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act. According to the statement, Consulens (Pty) Ltd, the complainant in this matter, is a private company providing specialised services to the Department of Health, specifically Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital. The company provides a range of services, including procurement, supply and replacement of medical equipment and medical consumables. Between May 2015 and December 2017, Yah-Wear Promotions was a service provider to Consulens. George, McEwan, and Maharaj were employed by Consulens as a Logistics Manager, procurement training specialist and logistics officer, respectively. “It is alleged that during this time, George, McEwan and Maharaj orchestrated the demand/need for medical equipment to be supplied to Conculens; and Naidoo and his company, in common purpose with them, defrauded Consulens by inflating their invoices by R 19 797 225.97,” the statement read.

The accused were arrested by the Hawks, and they appeared in court. Their court appearance concluded as follows: “For Pragasen Naidoo and his wife, bail was fixed at R30 000. Their bail conditions are that they must not apply for travel documents, and they must report at the Brackenfell police station in Cape Town once a week. Bail for George, Maharaj and his wife was fixed at R8 000 each. Bail for McEwan was fixed at R10 000 with bail conditions that she must not apply for travel documents, and she must report at Scottburgh police station once a week.” The statement read that the matter was postponed to November 17, 2023, for the state to provide copies of all the evidence to the accused.