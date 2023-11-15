Former EFF KZN leader joins new party

Durban — Former KwaZulu-Natal EFF chairperson Vusi Khoza has a new political home. Khoza who was an EFF MP but was expelled after failing to organise buses to the party’s 10-year anniversary was formally introduced as a new member of the Afrika Unite Congress (AUC) on Wednesday.

AUC is a new party that has been recently founded by former magistrate Lizwi Ncwane who is secretary of the Nazareth Baptist Church (Ebuhleni faction) and former eThekwini head of Parks and Recreation Thembinkosi Ngcobo. The church is widely known as Shembe because of the hereditary leadership position that is always reserved for the Shembe family. Currently, the faction is led by Mduduzi Shembe. Introducing Khoza during the media briefing, Ncwane said it is a blessing to have a member of his calibre and immediately tasked him to hit the ground running criss-crossing the province and country canvassing new members.

From left: Former EFF MP Vusi Khoza with his new party boss Lizwi Ncwane during the media briefing on Wednesday. Photo by Willem Phungula Ncwane said the party believed in Khoza’s ability to garner support ahead of the next year’s election, adding that the party would not need him to bring any bus to the party rallies because it was not his responsibility to do that. Ncwane said his party expects people to come to the party not because of any promises. In his membership acceptance speech, Khoza joked and said he was happy that among the tasks assigned to him by the party leadership, organising buses was not one of them. In a veiled reference to the EFF, Khoza said he had left the politics of hooliganism and has joined the politics of dignity and order. He vowed to work hard for the party to ensure it does well in the next year’s elections. “What inspired me to choose this party over 15 or more that were courting me to join them was that it was built on African nationalism and African spirituality. We must do away with following foreigners’ ideologies like Karl Marx’s when we have our African forefathers like Julius Nyerere, Robert Sobukwe and many others,” said Khoza.