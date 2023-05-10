Former eThekwini city manager quotes Karl Marx and Eminem when accepting honorary degree

Durban – When delivering his acceptance speech on receiving an honorary Doctor of Administration from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, former eThekwini Municipality city manager Dr Michael Oliver Sutcliffe quoted Karl Marx and Eminem. Sutcliffe received the honorary doctorate at UKZN’s Westville Campus on Tuesday.

When accepting the award, Sutcliffe shared reflections on some of the principles and values that continue to drive him. “May I begin by sincerely thanking the University of KwaZulu-Natal for bestowing on me this award of an honorary doctorate. I accept this with humility and pride not just for myself, but on behalf of the countless people who made me,” he said. Sutcliffe spoke about committing oneself to serve the people, particularly the poor and vulnerable, and quoted Karl Marx.

He said that in 1835 Marx said: “If we have chosen the position in life in which we can most of all work for (hu)mankind, no burdens can bow us down, because they are sacrifices for the benefit of all; then we shall experience no petty, limited, selfish joy, but our happiness will belong to millions, our deeds will live on quietly but perpetually at work, and over our ashes will be shed the hot tears of noble people.” Sutcliffe said that our Constitution was founded on human rights for all and the building of a developmental state. We must be very proud of what we have achieved in this regard, from free basic services to housing and welfare programmes. “But we still have a lot to do, particularly in fighting the scourge of corruption and the culture that you are a better person not because of who you are but because of what you wear and buy,” Sutcliffe said.

“And we must fight racism, sexism, ethnicity, poverty and inequality and strive towards a global village of one human race.” Dr Michael Sutcliffe, former eThekwini Municipality city manager, received the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s highest honour as he was conferred with an honorary doctorate. Picture: Sethu Dlamini Sutcliffe advised attendees on getting focused and not worrying about the noise. “In fighting for freedom we must never be distracted by chihuahuas yapping at one’s heels,” Sutcliffe said.

He said that Eminem put it so well: I've been protested and demonstrated against Picket signs for my wicked rhymes

Look at the times … All this commotion, emotions run deep as oceans explodin'

“Stick with your ideas, your programmes, your love, your excellence. Try not to be distracted, and if you are distracted, learn from that and readjust, but stay true to yourself,” Sutcliffe said. Concluding, he said: “Each of you as a graduand has a path along which you will go. “Each of you will undoubtedly succeed in building a better society, a fairer economy, a more humane world.

“But I want each of you to stand up and look around at your fellow graduands, your teachers and particularly the family and friends you have. “Even think about those who could not be here and spend a moment saying thank you for making me who I am,” Sutcliffe said. “Thank you for this honour and love to you all.”