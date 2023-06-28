Former eThekwini deputy mayor sends message of support to eThekwini residents hit by heavy rains

Durban – Former eThekwini Municipality deputy mayor, now recently elected uMvoti Local Municipality mayor Philani Mavundla has offered a message of support to the people of eThekwini after the recent heavy rains. Mavundla expressed concern over the ongoing reports of heavy rainfall and strong winds that have resulted in injuries and the loss of shelter for many in the municipality.

He said the municipality was still recovering from the devastating April floods and had been bombarded with yet another act from mother nature that saw those with little suffer the most. Mavundla extended an arm of comfort and strength to the mayor of eThekwini, Mxolisi Kaunda. “May he (Kaunda) lead with decisiveness, courage and compassion as he steers the city through difficult waters once again.

“May God protect the people of eThekwini and KwaZulu Natal,” Mavundla said. In a statement on Tuesday night, eThekwini Municipality communications head Lindiwe Khuzwayo said eThekwini teams were working through the night to support communities following heavy rains and tornado activity that left a trail of destruction through several communities. Khuzwayo said teams were deployed to communities to open halls to accommodate displaced families and to render other assistance such as food, blankets and mattresses. Halls have been opened in Folweni, Amoati, Amatikwe, Redfern in Phoenix, and Inanda Newtown C. The eThekwini fleet was on standby to transport families and their belongings to the halls.

She said search-and-rescue teams rescued families trapped by water in their homes. In addition, roving teams were removing obstructions on roads and clearing fallen trees and other debris. “Damage to homes and government infrastructure is extensive, with clinics flooded and water pipes damaged. Reports have been received of a herdsman who was washed away by a river in Zwelisha, west of Durban,” Khuzwayo said. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.