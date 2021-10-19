Former health minister Zweli Mkhize strikes back at SIU findings over Digital Vibes

DURBAN - Senior ANC NEC member and former Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has hit back at the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and lambasted his detractors for having predetermined conclusions about his alleged involvement in Digital Vibes. On Friday, October 15, Mkhize filed his application in the North Gauteng High Court seeking relief to review and set aside findings and recommendations made by the SIU against him and sought to declare the conduct of the SIU unlawful and unconstitutional.

This comes after the SIU investigated alleged irregularities in a tender contract awarded by the national Department of Health to Digital Vibes. The contract was to conduct media awareness campaigns around the implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI) and other health-related issues during the Covid-19 pandemic. The SIU report claimed that Mkhize’s family and some of his close associates benefited from the tender and another contract worth R150 million. In court papers obtained by the Daily News, Mkhize argues that the SIU’s findings were unfounded and unfair.

“The conclusions reached by the SIU, and its ’findings’ and recommendations against me, are tainted by stark irregularities in the manner in which it conducted its investigation, and in its approach to the evidence, it gathered. These irregularities are both procedural and substantive in nature.” “The SIU failed to address my version and evidence I provided to it – in most instances, such evidence was entirely ignored where it deviated from the SIU’s predetermined conclusions. While, for instance, I provided the SIU with a bundle of documents plus (without being required to do so) a detailed witness statement in advance of my questioning, I was given no notice of even the gist of fundamental matters on which I was questioned. Documents in the possession of the SIU were simply withheld so that I could be ambushed.” In his affidavit, Mkhize dug into some of the SIU’s key findings and alleged that the SIU, in its referral to President Cyril Ramaphosa, was markedly different from those put to him during its interrogation.

He claimed that the SIU failed to disclose allegations made against him by his subordinate, the former Director-General of the Health Department, but relied heavily on those allegations in coming to adverse findings against him. In the affidavit, Mkhize was adamant that the SIU did not give him an opportunity to respond to those allegations which formed the catalyst of its findings against him. “The allegations are indeed demonstrably false, as other evidence corroborates, and appear to have been driven by the previous difficult relationship between myself and the former DG.”

Mkhize further explained that had his submissions and evidence been taken into account by the SIU, the organisation would have come to a different conclusion regarding his alleged involvement in the appointment of Digital Vibes. Among other discrepancies Mkhize raised, he questioned the findings of the report stating that there were predetermined conclusions by the SIU way before the report was concluded. Mkhize made further allegations, stating that the SIU told the media that it provided its report to the President on June 30, 2021, the same day it received this new evidence.

"No doubt, as I have noted, when the SIU discloses the full record of decision, including the electronic record, this (or the records of the Presidency) will confirm that the report was already transmitted in the late afternoon or early evening. It is, with respect, impossible for the SIU to have considered the submissions or evidence. Impossibility aside, demonstrably the SIU did not give it due regard, as some of its findings in the Referral Letter and Report have no regard to that evidence. This evinces that the SIU had already reached conclusions and findings against me: no matter what further evidence or submissions it received, it was not going to alter its Report," read Mkhize's affidavit.