Former KZN MEC Mike Mabuyakhulu free of R28m corruption charges

Durban – The Durban High Court found Mike Mabuyakhulu and his co-accused not guilty of charges of fraud and corruption on Tuesday. Mabuyakhulu is the former KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development and Tourism. Mabuyakhulu welcomed the fact that his name has been cleared.

Mabuyakhulu made an application on the basis of Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act 51 of 1977. The act involves the right of an accused to be discharged from the offence he has allegedly committed when, at the close of the State’s case, there is no evidence on which the court may draw that conclusion. Mabuyakhulu was charged with 15 others and companies with corruption, theft and money laundering to the value of R28 million. The money was meant to host the North Sea Jazz Festival in 2012. However, the festival did not materialise. The State alleged that money was paid to the service providers. According to the indictment the alleged main role players were Mabuyakhulu; Desmond Golding, head of the Department of Economic Development and Tourism; Ceaser Mkhize, owner and member of Soft Skills Communication 100 CC, Shaka Holdings and Maqhoboza Traders CC; Nothando Zungu, member of Soft Skills Communication and Ishashalazi Production CC; and Mabheleni Ntuli, the sole member of Supersize Investment 20 CC. All the accused were acquitted.

Mabuyakhulu thanked the ANC for allowing him to go through this case as an individual. “The reason why you did not see anyone coming here to support me is because I made a conscious decision that I would come to court as an individual and I wanted to reduce any negative image that may be attributed to the ANC,” said Mabuyakhulu. The National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara Ramkisson said they acknowledged the judgment handed down by the court.