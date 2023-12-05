Former mayor ditches ANC over corruption; joins the DA

Durban — The former mayor of Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Municipality (formerly known as KwaSani), lambasted the ruling party over corruption and poor governance and has joined the DA. The official welcome took place on Sunday in KwaPitela community hall during an inroads campaign by the DA in rural areas on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal.

Mdu Banda expressed disappointment at the rising unemployment rate and lack of housing under the ANC which he said measured its success by the number of food parcels it hands out. “The ANC was formed on the basis of equal human rights but along the way, it has diverted from its founding principles. The ANC infringed on my right to choose the party leadership of my choice by excluding me in September this year. “I had time to reflect long and hard on the state of the country and politics and realised the DA is the only political party that can rescue this country.”

“The ANC discarded me after it excluded my name on the list of Members of Parliament in September at the branch general meeting.” KZN ANC spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said Banda was “nothing of significance except being a brand-new useful puppet for the DA”. “His latest statement drafted for him is a clear indication that he has already pawned his soul to bolster the DA’s public relations gimmicks. Soon, the DA will discard him … ”

“The ANC would have been worried if it was someone with a track record of accelerating service delivery. Instead, this man was accused by the local community of being lazy and self-serving.” DA KZN leader Francois Rodgers said the ANC’s incompetencies will come to an end once the 2024 elections take place. “This is not hard to imagine if one looks at the DA’s work in turning around uMngeni Municipality in just a few months of taking over from the ANC.”